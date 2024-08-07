Precision Electronics reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.79 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 3:34 PM IST
Sales rise 9.10% to Rs 7.19 crore

Net Loss of Precision Electronics reported to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.10% to Rs 7.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales7.196.59 9 OPM %-19.61-6.83 -PBDT-1.96-0.99 -98 PBT-2.10-1.08 -94 NP-1.79-0.78 -129

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 3:19 PM IST

