Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works standalone net profit declines 59.15% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.28% to Rs 3.24 croreNet profit of Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works declined 59.15% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 16.28% to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.243.87 -16 OPM %19.4429.72 -PBDT0.741.27 -42 PBT0.440.99 -56 NP0.290.71 -59
Powered by Capital Market - Live News