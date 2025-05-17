Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Elixir Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.27 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Elixir Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.27 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs -4.05 crore

Net loss of Elixir Capital reported to Rs 6.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 7.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs -4.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 40.23% to Rs 9.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.68% to Rs 34.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales-4.0515.67 PL 34.8132.03 9 OPM %235.8085.51 -57.5778.99 - PBDT-9.7414.15 PL 18.8425.90 -27 PBT-10.0014.06 PL 18.3425.56 -28 NP-6.277.86 PL 9.3315.61 -40

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

