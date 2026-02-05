Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kretto Syscon standalone net profit declines 90.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Kretto Syscon standalone net profit declines 90.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 6:05 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Kretto Syscon declined 90.72% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales01.60 -100 OPM %078.75 -PBDT0.131.31 -90 PBT0.121.31 -91 NP0.090.97 -91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Alfa Ica (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.39 crore in the December 2025 quarter

ISL Consulting reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.18 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Blue Pearl Agriventures standalone net profit declines 24.32% in the December 2025 quarter

Tulasee Bio-Ethanol reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Restile Ceramics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story