Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alfa Ica (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.39 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Alfa Ica (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.39 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 6:05 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales rise 9.43% to Rs 22.17 crore

Net profit of Alfa Ica (India) reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.43% to Rs 22.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales22.1720.26 9 OPM %5.230.25 -PBDT0.88-0.32 LP PBT0.52-0.67 LP NP0.39-0.54 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ISL Consulting reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.18 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Blue Pearl Agriventures standalone net profit declines 24.32% in the December 2025 quarter

Tulasee Bio-Ethanol reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Restile Ceramics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Goodyear India standalone net profit rises 159.81% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story