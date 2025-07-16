Kretto Syscon standalone net profit rises 207.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 167.96% to Rs 2.76 crore

Net profit of Kretto Syscon rose 207.35% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 167.96% to Rs 2.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2.761.0369.5755.342.100.682.090.682.090.68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News