Plastiblends India standalone net profit declines 17.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Plastiblends India declined 17.79% to Rs 8.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.65% to Rs 199.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 211.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.199.63211.586.757.7115.7318.3511.8914.618.9210.85

