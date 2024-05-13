Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Krishana Phoschem standalone net profit declines 10.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Krishana Phoschem standalone net profit declines 10.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Sales rise 81.28% to Rs 263.40 crore

Net profit of Krishana Phoschem declined 10.27% to Rs 5.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 81.28% to Rs 263.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 145.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 51.23% to Rs 40.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 186.20% to Rs 923.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 322.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales263.40145.30 81 923.90322.82 186 OPM %9.7812.87 -13.9715.97 - PBDT15.1816.53 -8 93.2347.62 96 PBT6.7214.21 -53 59.0738.94 52 NP5.596.23 -10 40.4426.74 51

First Published: May 13 2024 | 12:03 PM IST

