Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sharda Cropchem jumps after Q4 PAT surges to Rs 143.48 cr

Sharda Cropchem jumps after Q4 PAT surges to Rs 143.48 cr

Image
Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sharda Cropchem rallied 8% to Rs 388.95 after the company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 143.48 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 4.64 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,312.05 core during the quarter, steeply higher than Rs 632.46 crore in Q3 FY24.

On year on year basis, the companys consolidated net profit and revenue declined 27.85% and 11.46% in Q4 FY23.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

EBITDA stood at Rs 302.7 crore in Q4 FY24, registering de-growth of 3% from Rs 311.8 crore posted in Q4 FY23. EBITDA margin expanded to 23.1% in Q4 FY24 as against 21% in Q4 FY23.

During the quarter, Agrochemical Segment contributes 93% of revenue while Non-agrochemical segment contributes 7% of in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from Agrochemical segment fell 8% YoY to Rs 1216 crore while Non Agrochemical segment tumbled 42% year on year to Rs 97 crore.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit tumbled 91% to Rs 31.9 crore in FY24 from Rs 342 crore in FY23. Revenue from operations fell 22% YoY to Rs 3,163 crore in FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared he dividend of Rs 3 per share of face value of Rs 10 each for financial year 2023-2024.

Sharda Cropchem is a global crop protection chemical company largely operating across Europe, NAFTA and Latin America across fungicides, herbicides and insecticides.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Sharda Motor Industries consolidated net profit rises 63.83% in the December 2023 quarter

UPL reports net loss of Rs 1,217 cr in Q3 FY24

UPL tanks on reporting dismal Q3 performance

Basic materials stocks slide

Basic materials shares gain

Indices trim losses; Nifty above 21,900; PSU bank slips

Aditya Birla Finance standalone net profit rises 28.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Volumes jump at Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd counter

Dilip Buildcon completes Gorakhpur Link Expressway road project in Uttar Pradesh

Kalyan Jewellers Q4 PAT soars 97% YoY to Rs 138 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 13 2024 | 11:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story