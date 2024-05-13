Sharda Cropchem jumps after Q4 PAT surges to Rs 143.48 cr

Sharda Cropchem rallied 8% to Rs 388.95 after the company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 143.48 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 4.64 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,312.05 core during the quarter, steeply higher than Rs 632.46 crore in Q3 FY24.

On year on year basis, the companys consolidated net profit and revenue declined 27.85% and 11.46% in Q4 FY23.

EBITDA stood at Rs 302.7 crore in Q4 FY24, registering de-growth of 3% from Rs 311.8 crore posted in Q4 FY23. EBITDA margin expanded to 23.1% in Q4 FY24 as against 21% in Q4 FY23.

During the quarter, Agrochemical Segment contributes 93% of revenue while Non-agrochemical segment contributes 7% of in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from Agrochemical segment fell 8% YoY to Rs 1216 crore while Non Agrochemical segment tumbled 42% year on year to Rs 97 crore.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit tumbled 91% to Rs 31.9 crore in FY24 from Rs 342 crore in FY23. Revenue from operations fell 22% YoY to Rs 3,163 crore in FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared he dividend of Rs 3 per share of face value of Rs 10 each for financial year 2023-2024.

Sharda Cropchem is a global crop protection chemical company largely operating across Europe, NAFTA and Latin America across fungicides, herbicides and insecticides.

