Krishanveer Forge standalone net profit rises 39.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.53% to Rs 19.82 croreNet profit of Krishanveer Forge rose 39.42% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.53% to Rs 19.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 41.35% to Rs 5.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.98% to Rs 82.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 83.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
