Krishival Foods jumps 19% in four days

Krishival Foods was locked in a 5% upper circuit at Rs 414.80, extending gains for the fourth consecutive trading session.

Shares of Krishival Foods surged 18.51% in four trading sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 350 on 16 June 2025.

The stock hit an all-time high of Rs 414.80 today. On the BSE, 1,000 shares have been traded so far, compared with an average daily volume of zero shares over the past two weeks.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past month, rising 65.92% as against the Sensex's 1.25% rise.

The stock had outperformed the market over the three months, rising 85.18% as against the Sensex's 7.67% jump.

The counter had also outperformed the market in the past year, soaring 80.35% as against Sensex's 6.1% increase. On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 86.805. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30. On the daily chart, the stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day simple moving average (SMA), placed at 274.51, 268.51, and 261.22, respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in the near term. Krishival Foods is in the business of processing nuts and other dry fruits