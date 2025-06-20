Tech Mahindra allots Equity shares

Under ESOP

Tech Mahindra has approved the allotment of 63,327 equity shares of ₹ 5/- each fully-paid, of the Company to the applicants, as detailed hereunder:

- 47,977 equity shares, on exercise of stock options under the Employee Stock Option Plan 2014 (ESOP-2014).

- 15,350 equity shares, on exercise of stock options under the Employee Stock Option Scheme 2018 (ESOP2018.

