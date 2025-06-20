Jaykay Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Modern Threads (I) Ltd, Shyam Telecom Ltd, Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd and Karma Energy Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 June 2025.

Jaykay Enterprises Ltd tumbled 5.08% to Rs 144.9 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Modern Threads (I) Ltd crashed 5.00% to Rs 48.48. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 400 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 482 shares in the past one month. Shyam Telecom Ltd lost 4.99% to Rs 17.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 25355 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3724 shares in the past one month. Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd shed 4.99% to Rs 38.26. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6580 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9115 shares in the past one month.