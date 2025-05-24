Global Offshore Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.85 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.04% to Rs 8.97 crore

Net loss of Global Offshore Services reported to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 46.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.04% to Rs 8.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 89.81% to Rs 3.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 35.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 16.48% to Rs 32.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

8.977.7332.7539.2115.94-17.7217.19-3.320.875.134.220.38-2.572.01-9.29-14.29-1.8546.833.6535.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News