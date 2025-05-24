Standard Glass Lining Technology standalone net profit rises 7.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.76% to Rs 55.75 crore

Net profit of Standard Glass Lining Technology rose 7.95% to Rs 10.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.76% to Rs 55.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 65.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.61% to Rs 28.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.28% to Rs 196.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 209.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

