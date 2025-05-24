Linde India consolidated net profit rises 12.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.06% to Rs 591.88 crore

Net profit of Linde India rose 12.33% to Rs 118.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 105.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.06% to Rs 591.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 630.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.78% to Rs 454.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 434.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.23% to Rs 2485.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2768.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

591.88630.072485.382768.6735.4628.3330.7825.37216.79194.12827.33779.82161.28142.47613.50578.87118.41105.41454.85434.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News