Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.94 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 17.90% to Rs 4.77 crore

Net Loss of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals reported to Rs 3.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 17.90% to Rs 4.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 10.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 7.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.72% to Rs 19.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4.775.81 -18 19.4515.11 29 OPM %-81.76-96.04 --65.55-87.43 - PBDT-4.84-6.23 22 -14.74-13.90 -6 PBT-5.46-6.86 20 -17.18-15.62 -10 NP-3.94-5.52 29 -10.78-7.97 -35

First Published: May 24 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

