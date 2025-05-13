Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences consolidated net profit rises 55.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.73% to Rs 796.90 crore

Net profit of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences rose 55.42% to Rs 101.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 65.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.73% to Rs 796.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 633.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.03% to Rs 384.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 310.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.49% to Rs 3035.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2498.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

796.90633.803035.102498.2024.8525.0725.7925.49175.80146.30724.50606.00123.20100.00547.30459.50101.8065.50384.50310.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News