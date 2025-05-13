Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences consolidated net profit rises 55.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences consolidated net profit rises 55.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 25.73% to Rs 796.90 crore

Net profit of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences rose 55.42% to Rs 101.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 65.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.73% to Rs 796.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 633.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.03% to Rs 384.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 310.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.49% to Rs 3035.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2498.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales796.90633.80 26 3035.102498.20 21 OPM %24.8525.07 -25.7925.49 - PBDT175.80146.30 20 724.50606.00 20 PBT123.20100.00 23 547.30459.50 19 NP101.8065.50 55 384.50310.00 24

First Published: May 13 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

