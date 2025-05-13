Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Steel consolidated net profit rises 112.73% in the March 2025 quarter

Tata Steel consolidated net profit rises 112.73% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 4.69% to Rs 55706.99 crore

Net profit of Tata Steel rose 112.73% to Rs 1300.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 611.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.69% to Rs 55706.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 58445.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 3420.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4437.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.60% to Rs 216840.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 227296.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales55706.9958445.89 -5 216840.35227296.20 -5 OPM %11.7711.29 -11.679.79 - PBDT5308.274971.29 7 19688.8416549.20 19 PBT2588.302403.34 8 9267.516667.04 39 NP1300.81611.48 113 3420.51-4437.44 LP

First Published: May 13 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

