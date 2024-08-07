Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences consolidated net profit rises 7.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.60% to Rs 688.40 croreNet profit of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences rose 7.18% to Rs 86.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 80.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.60% to Rs 688.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 606.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales688.40606.00 14 OPM %26.0625.92 -PBDT166.10150.90 10 PBT127.10118.60 7 NP86.6080.80 7
