Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences consolidated net profit rises 7.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 5:53 PM IST
Sales rise 13.60% to Rs 688.40 crore

Net profit of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences rose 7.18% to Rs 86.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 80.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.60% to Rs 688.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 606.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales688.40606.00 14 OPM %26.0625.92 -PBDT166.10150.90 10 PBT127.10118.60 7 NP86.6080.80 7

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

