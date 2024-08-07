Om Infra consolidated net profit declines 12.32% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 36.47% to Rs 169.49 crore

Net profit of Om Infra declined 12.32% to Rs 12.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 36.47% to Rs 169.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 266.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.169.49266.8010.197.5814.0215.8712.5414.1912.5314.29

