Om Infra consolidated net profit declines 12.32% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 5:53 PM IST
Sales decline 36.47% to Rs 169.49 crore

Net profit of Om Infra declined 12.32% to Rs 12.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 36.47% to Rs 169.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 266.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales169.49266.80 -36 OPM %10.197.58 -PBDT14.0215.87 -12 PBT12.5414.19 -12 NP12.5314.29 -12

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

