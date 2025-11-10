Kapston Services consolidated net profit rises 79.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.30% to Rs 210.65 crore

Net profit of Kapston Services rose 79.64% to Rs 7.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.30% to Rs 210.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 168.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.210.65168.114.724.327.324.436.393.337.063.93

