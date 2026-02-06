Associate Sponsors

Kriti Industries gains as Q3 net loss narrows sharply

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 12:05 PM IST
Kriti Industries (India) rose 1.24% to Rs 82.73 after the company's consolidated net loss narrowed sharply to Rs 0.47 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 10.89 crore in Q3 FY25.

Net sales declined 35.3% YoY to Rs 135.79 crore during the quarter.

Total expenditure tumbled 37.64% YoY to Rs 137.77 crore in Q3 FY26, aided by a 34.22% drop in raw material costs and a 46.88% fall in other expenses.

The companys loss before tax narrowed to Rs 2.51 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 10.38 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Kriti Industries (India) is engaged in the manufacture of piping products and solutions, including accessories, gas pipes, telecom ducts, submersible pipes, and casing pipes.

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

