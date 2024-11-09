Kriti Industries (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.56 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.58% to Rs 117.36 crore

Net loss of Kriti Industries (India) reported to Rs 3.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 21.58% to Rs 117.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 149.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.117.36149.664.406.920.416.02-2.933.05-3.562.51

