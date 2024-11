MSTC consolidated net profit rises 1.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.35% to Rs 71.92 crore

Net profit of MSTC rose 1.90% to Rs 56.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 55.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 11.35% to Rs 71.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 81.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

