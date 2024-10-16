Kritika Wires standalone net profit rises 20.20% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 51.23% to Rs 158.60 croreNet profit of Kritika Wires rose 20.20% to Rs 2.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 51.23% to Rs 158.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 104.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales158.60104.87 51 OPM %1.972.51 -PBDT4.533.53 28 PBT3.413.04 12 NP2.442.03 20
