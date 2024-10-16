Kritika Wires standalone net profit rises 20.20% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 51.23% to Rs 158.60 crore

Net profit of Kritika Wires rose 20.20% to Rs 2.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 51.23% to Rs 158.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 104.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.158.60104.871.972.514.533.533.413.042.442.03

