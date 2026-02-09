KRN Heat Exchanger surges after PAT increases over 65% YoY in Q3

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration zoomed 6.98% to Rs 719.15 after the company reported 65.09% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 22.66 crore on a 33.29% increase in total income to Rs 155.09 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Total expenses for the period under review aggregated to Rs 129.61 crore, up 33.32% YoY.

While EBITDA improved by 96.54% to Rs 31.08 crore, EBITDA margin expanded by 610 basis points to 20.28% in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 25.87 crore, up by 35.19% from Rs 19.13 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

Santosh Kumar, chairman & managing director of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration, said: During the quarter and across the nine-month period, we have seen steady progress in our core business, driven by consistent execution and improving order visibility. Demand from both domestic and export customers has remained healthy, and our teams have responded well by maintaining delivery timelines and quality standards. Over the past nine months, our focus has been on building depthstronger customer relationships, higher value products, and tighter control over operations. This has helped us grow in a balanced manner while improving the overall quality of earnings. With a stable order pipeline, expanding export engagements, and continued emphasis on operational efficiency, we believe the business is well positioned to grow steadily and strengthen its revenue base in the coming periods.