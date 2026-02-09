Sterlite Tech jumps after board clears promoter warrant issue

Sterlite Technologies rose 5.32% to Rs 139.50 after the company announced key decisions taken at its board meeting, including a sizeable promoter-led capital raise.

The board approved the issuance of up to 45.3 crore convertible warrants to promoter Twin Star Overseas on a preferential basis at Rs 110 per warrant, aggregating Rs 498.3 crore. Each warrant is convertible into one equity share within 18 months from the date of allotment.

On a fully diluted basis, Twin Star Overseas shareholding is expected to increase to 47.75% from 42.9%, subject to full conversion of the warrants and shareholder approval. As on December 2025, total promoter shareholding in the company stood at 44.44%.

Separately, the board also approved amendments to the Articles of Association to enable the issuance of convertible and non convertible securities. To seek shareholder approval for these proposals, the company has scheduled an extraordinary general meeting on 4 March 2026. The stock gained as investors reacted positively to the planned capital infusion and promoter participation. Sterlite Technologies is a global leader in advanced connectivity solutions, providing end-to-end solutions for building AI-ready infrastructure, FTTx, rural, enterprise and data centre networks. data centre & cloud companies, telecom operators, internet service providers and large enterprises collaborate with the company to build their future-ready digital infrastructure.