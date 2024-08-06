Z F Steering Gear (India) consolidated net profit declines 12.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.98% to Rs 128.10 croreNet profit of Z F Steering Gear (India) declined 12.76% to Rs 10.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.98% to Rs 128.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 120.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales128.10120.87 6 OPM %12.6915.21 -PBDT23.1025.04 -8 PBT14.2217.28 -18 NP10.1911.68 -13
