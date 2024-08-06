Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Z F Steering Gear (India) consolidated net profit declines 12.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Z F Steering Gear (India) consolidated net profit declines 12.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 5.98% to Rs 128.10 crore

Net profit of Z F Steering Gear (India) declined 12.76% to Rs 10.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.98% to Rs 128.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 120.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales128.10120.87 6 OPM %12.6915.21 -PBDT23.1025.04 -8 PBT14.2217.28 -18 NP10.1911.68 -13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: SC reserves order on AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bail pleas in Delhi liquor policy case

Parliament LIVE news updates: EAM Jaishankar to address both Houses on Bangladesh

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 11: Jena in action, Neeraj at 3:40 PM; IND-CHN TT match begins

Farmers pay Rs 32,440 cr premium; claims worth over Rs 1.64 trn cleared

Olympics fever: Indians can experience Paris cashless now with JioFinanc

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 1:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story