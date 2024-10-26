Krsnaa Diagnostics consolidated net profit rises 86.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.87% to Rs 186.34 croreNet profit of Krsnaa Diagnostics rose 86.67% to Rs 19.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.87% to Rs 186.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 155.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales186.34155.45 20 OPM %26.5120.45 -PBDT47.6132.88 45 PBT25.4013.42 89 NP19.6010.50 87
