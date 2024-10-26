Krsnaa Diagnostics consolidated net profit rises 86.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.87% to Rs 186.34 crore

Net profit of Krsnaa Diagnostics rose 86.67% to Rs 19.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.87% to Rs 186.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 155.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.186.34155.4526.5120.4547.6132.8825.4013.4219.6010.50

