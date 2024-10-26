Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Krsnaa Diagnostics consolidated net profit rises 86.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Krsnaa Diagnostics consolidated net profit rises 86.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 19.87% to Rs 186.34 crore

Net profit of Krsnaa Diagnostics rose 86.67% to Rs 19.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.87% to Rs 186.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 155.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales186.34155.45 20 OPM %26.5120.45 -PBDT47.6132.88 45 PBT25.4013.42 89 NP19.6010.50 87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 3: Hosts looking to get early wickets in Pune

India squad for South Africa T20s: No Mayank Yadav, Vijay gets 1st call-up

Israel says it has completed its strikes on Iran, including missile plants

IND vs NZ: Shocking to get Virat Kohli out off a full toss - Santner

LIVE: West Asia conflict escalates as Israel starts 'precision strikes' on military targets in Iran

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story