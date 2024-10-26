Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shakti Pumps (India) consolidated net profit rises 1636.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Shakti Pumps (India) consolidated net profit rises 1636.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 315.36% to Rs 634.59 crore

Net profit of Shakti Pumps (India) rose 1636.64% to Rs 101.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 315.36% to Rs 634.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 152.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales634.59152.78 315 OPM %23.449.95 -PBDT143.3712.14 1081 PBT138.457.35 1784 NP101.425.84 1637

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 3: Hosts looking to get early wickets in Pune

India squad for South Africa T20s: No Mayank Yadav, Vijay gets 1st call-up

Israel says it has completed its strikes on Iran, including missile plants

IND vs NZ: Shocking to get Virat Kohli out off a full toss - Santner

LIVE: West Asia conflict escalates as Israel starts 'precision strikes' on military targets in Iran

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story