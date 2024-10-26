Shakti Pumps (India) consolidated net profit rises 1636.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 315.36% to Rs 634.59 crore

Net profit of Shakti Pumps (India) rose 1636.64% to Rs 101.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 315.36% to Rs 634.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 152.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.634.59152.7823.449.95143.3712.14138.457.35101.425.84

