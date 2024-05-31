Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shubham Polyspin standalone net profit rises 120.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Shubham Polyspin standalone net profit rises 120.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.05% to Rs 13.36 crore

Net profit of Shubham Polyspin rose 120.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.05% to Rs 13.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.61% to Rs 0.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.18% to Rs 49.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales13.3610.77 24 49.1544.61 10 OPM %0.675.20 -3.212.87 - PBDT0.590.55 7 2.342.44 -4 PBT0.290.17 71 1.231.14 8 NP0.220.10 120 0.860.83 4

