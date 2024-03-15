Krystal Integrated Services IPO subscribed 0.70 times

The offer received bids for 21 lakh shares as against 29.99 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Krystal Integrated Services received 21,00,940 bids for shares as against 29,99,448 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Friday (15 March 2024). The issue was subscribed 0.70 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Thursday (14 March 2024) and it will close on Monday (18 March 2024). The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 680 to 715 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 20 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The offer comprises fresh issue of equities aggregating to Rs 175 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 1750000 equity shares of Rs 10 face value. The OFS component comprises entirely of sale of 1750000 equity shares by Krystal Family Holdings, a promoter group entity.

Of the net proceeds of fresh issue, the company will be using Rs 10 crore towards re- and pre-payment of certain borrowings, Rs 100 crore will be used to fund working capital requirements, Rs 10 crore to fund capital expenditure for purchase of new machinery, and the balance for general corporate purposes.

On the post-issue expanded equity, the holding of Krystal Family Holdings will stand reduced to 69.33%.

Ahead of the IPO, Popular Vehicles and Services on Wednesday, 13 March 2024 raised Rs 90.03 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 12.59 lakh shares at Rs 705 each to 10 anchor investors.

Krystal Integrated Services is an integrated facilities management services (FMS) companies, with a focus on healthcare, education, public administration (state government entities, municipal bodies, and other government offices), airports, railways and metro infrastructure, and retail sectors. Its range of service offerings includes soft services such as housekeeping, sanitation, landscaping and gardening, hard services such as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing services, solid, liquid and biomedical waste management, pest control and fade cleaning and other services such as production support, warehouse management and airport management services (including multi-level parking and airport traffic management). It provides staffing solutions and payroll management to customers as well as private security and manned guarding services and catering services. The promoters are Prasad Minesh Lad, Neeta Prasad Lad, Saily Prasad Lad, Shubham Prasad Lad, and Krystal Family Holdings.

The company provided services to 135 hospitals and medical colleges, 228 schools and colleges (other than medical colleges), one airport, four railway stations, and 30 metro stations, along with catering services on certain trains and train routes end September 2023.

The firm reported a net profit of Rs 20.59 crore and sales of Rs 451.61 crore for the six months ended on 30 September 2023.

