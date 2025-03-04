Krystal Integrated Services soars after bagging services contract from three international airports

Krystal Integrated Services jumped 4.29% to Rs 441.35 after the company announced the receipt of contracts for security and facility management services at three international airports in India.

Accordingly, the company would offer the said services at the Chennai International Airport in Tamil Nadu, Trivandrum International Airport in Kerala and Chandigarh International Airport.

At Chennai International Airport in Tamil Nadu, KISL will be responsible for the upkeep of T4 Passenger Terminals MESS.

At Trivandrum International Airport in Kerala, KISL has been entrusted with SLA-based Security Services and the deployment of security personnel at the airport terminal.

Similarly, at Chandigarh International Airport, KISL has secured a facility management contract focused on sanitization services across key airport areas.

Sanjay Dighe, CEO & whole-time director at Krystal Integrated Services, said: "We are delighted to provide security and facility management services at Trivandrum and Chandigarh International Airports.

With these partnerships, we reaffirm our mission to elevate facility management and security services to global standards, ensuring travellers and airport staff experience a clean, secure, and well-managed environment."

Krystal Integrated Services is mainly in the business of providing facilities management services, security agency services, housekeeping services, etc.

Krystal Integrated Services provides facilities management services, including security agency services, IT-enabled services, recruitment and housekeeping services.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 18.06% to Rs 10.59 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 8.97 crore posted in Q3 FY24. However, revenue from operations fell 2.36% to Rs 276.37 crore as against Rs 283.07 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

