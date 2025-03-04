Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Krystal Integrated Services soars after bagging services contract from three international airports

Krystal Integrated Services soars after bagging services contract from three international airports

Image
Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Krystal Integrated Services jumped 4.29% to Rs 441.35 after the company announced the receipt of contracts for security and facility management services at three international airports in India.

Accordingly, the company would offer the said services at the Chennai International Airport in Tamil Nadu, Trivandrum International Airport in Kerala and Chandigarh International Airport.

At Chennai International Airport in Tamil Nadu, KISL will be responsible for the upkeep of T4 Passenger Terminals MESS.

At Trivandrum International Airport in Kerala, KISL has been entrusted with SLA-based Security Services and the deployment of security personnel at the airport terminal.

Similarly, at Chandigarh International Airport, KISL has secured a facility management contract focused on sanitization services across key airport areas.

Sanjay Dighe, CEO & whole-time director at Krystal Integrated Services, said: "We are delighted to provide security and facility management services at Trivandrum and Chandigarh International Airports.

Also Read

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025 semis: India vs Australia live toss at 2 PM IST today

Modi govt weakening RTI in name of data protection, claims Kharge

Bronx daycare owner gets 45 yrs for fentanyl death: What is the case?

ICAI CA Foundation, Inter results 2025: Deepanshi tops CA Inter 2025

Ola CEO follows Musk's lead, mandates employees to submit weekly reports

With these partnerships, we reaffirm our mission to elevate facility management and security services to global standards, ensuring travellers and airport staff experience a clean, secure, and well-managed environment."

Krystal Integrated Services is mainly in the business of providing facilities management services, security agency services, housekeeping services, etc.

Krystal Integrated Services provides facilities management services, including security agency services, IT-enabled services, recruitment and housekeeping services.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 18.06% to Rs 10.59 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 8.97 crore posted in Q3 FY24. However, revenue from operations fell 2.36% to Rs 276.37 crore as against Rs 283.07 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hexaware Technologies features in list of Top 25 Most Valuable IT Brands globally

RateGain partners with Mews for technology integration

JSW Energy adds wind power capacity of 159 MW; total operational capacity rises to 8,400 MW

MPS Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Concord Biotech invest Rs 6.09 cr in Clean Max

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story