KSB consolidated net profit rises 3.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of KSB rose 3.38% to Rs 70.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 68.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.20% to Rs 666.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 646.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.666.70646.0013.7114.02106.20103.2092.2089.9070.4068.10

