Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 58.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals rose 58.69% to Rs 138.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 87.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.01% to Rs 2184.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2162.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

