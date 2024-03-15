KSB gains on bagging supply order worth Rs 267 crore

KSB advanced 1.57% to Rs 3,529.30 after the company has received an order of Rs 267 crore for supply of pumps for Kudankulam site, Tamil Nadu.

The scope of the order comprises supply of pumps along with accessories including motors. The sales and supply of products for the order is expected from the fourth quarter of FY 2025.

KSB (formerly known as KSB Pumps), is the manufacturer and seller of pumps, spares and valves in India. The company was established in 1960 and is presently engaged in manufacture of power driven pumps and industrial valves, cast articles of iron or steel.

The companys consolidated net profit decline 1.80% to to Rs 54.90 crore in Q3 FY24 as against with Rs 55.90 crore posted in Q3 FY23. While Net sales stood at Rs 602.60 crore posted in Q3 FY24, registering a growth of 14.9% year on year.

