KSE standalone net profit rises 91.89% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.15% to Rs 427.39 crore

Net profit of KSE rose 91.89% to Rs 32.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.15% to Rs 427.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 414.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.427.39414.3510.045.0145.8821.8343.7420.5732.8717.13

