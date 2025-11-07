Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KSE standalone net profit rises 91.89% in the September 2025 quarter

KSE standalone net profit rises 91.89% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales rise 3.15% to Rs 427.39 crore

Net profit of KSE rose 91.89% to Rs 32.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.15% to Rs 427.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 414.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales427.39414.35 3 OPM %10.045.01 -PBDT45.8821.83 110 PBT43.7420.57 113 NP32.8717.13 92

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

