Paradeep Phosphates consolidated net profit rises 33.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 48.78% to Rs 6872.20 crore

Net profit of Paradeep Phosphates rose 33.92% to Rs 341.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 255.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 48.78% to Rs 6872.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4619.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.6872.204619.169.5610.98558.11422.56468.53336.51341.94255.33

