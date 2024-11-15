Kshitij Polyline reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.03 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 11:54 AM IST
Sales decline 18.82% to Rs 13.07 crore

Net Loss of Kshitij Polyline reported to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 18.82% to Rs 13.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales13.0716.10 -19 OPM %-16.30-4.60 -PBDT-2.96-1.23 -141 PBT-3.11-1.47 -112 NP-3.03-1.49 -103

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 11:42 AM IST

