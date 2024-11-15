Swati Projects consolidated net profit rises 8.70% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.53% to Rs 0.42 crore

Net profit of Swati Projects rose 8.70% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.53% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.420.3464.2970.590.270.240.250.230.250.23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News