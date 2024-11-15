Maheshwari Logistics consolidated net profit rises 1.01% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.51% to Rs 228.73 crore

Net profit of Maheshwari Logistics rose 1.01% to Rs 3.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.51% to Rs 228.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 239.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.228.73239.536.946.009.638.665.725.873.993.95

