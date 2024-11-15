GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 42.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 54.00% to Rs 11.03 crore

Net profit of GSS Infotech rose 42.86% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 54.00% to Rs 11.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.11.0323.989.343.670.760.670.180.440.100.07

