Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ksolves India consolidated net profit rises 17.92% in the June 2024 quarter

Ksolves India consolidated net profit rises 17.92% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 20 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 32.70% to Rs 31.57 crore

Net profit of Ksolves India rose 17.92% to Rs 8.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 32.70% to Rs 31.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales31.5723.79 33 OPM %38.0442.88 -PBDT12.1110.27 18 PBT11.8110.13 17 NP8.957.59 18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Haridwar Police orders eatery owners on Kanwar Yatra route to display names

LIVE: Tesla CEO Musk congratulates PM Modi on being most followed world leader on X

Full credit to PM Modi, CM Shinde for weakening left extremism: Deora

COP29 host Azerbaijan launches climate fund, introduces fossil fuel levy

Boeing sees 20-yr jetliner market doubling as industry fights disruptions

First Published: Jul 20 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story