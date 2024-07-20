Ksolves India consolidated net profit rises 17.92% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.70% to Rs 31.57 croreNet profit of Ksolves India rose 17.92% to Rs 8.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 32.70% to Rs 31.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales31.5723.79 33 OPM %38.0442.88 -PBDT12.1110.27 18 PBT11.8110.13 17 NP8.957.59 18
