Ksolves India consolidated net profit rises 17.92% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.70% to Rs 31.57 crore

Net profit of Ksolves India rose 17.92% to Rs 8.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 32.70% to Rs 31.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.31.5723.7938.0442.8812.1110.2711.8110.138.957.59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp