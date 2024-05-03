Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ksolves India consolidated net profit rises 28.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Ksolves India consolidated net profit rises 28.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 33.91% to Rs 30.45 crore

Net profit of Ksolves India rose 28.07% to Rs 9.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.91% to Rs 30.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.15% to Rs 34.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.73% to Rs 108.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 78.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales30.4522.74 34 108.6478.31 39 OPM %42.5340.81 -42.7041.95 - PBDT13.009.71 34 46.7333.48 40 PBT12.719.58 33 45.8732.94 39 NP9.407.34 28 34.1524.72 38

First Published: May 03 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

