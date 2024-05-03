Ksolves India consolidated net profit rises 28.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.91% to Rs 30.45 crore

Net profit of Ksolves India rose 28.07% to Rs 9.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.91% to Rs 30.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.15% to Rs 34.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.73% to Rs 108.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 78.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

30.4522.74108.6478.3142.5340.8142.7041.9513.009.7146.7333.4812.719.5845.8732.949.407.3434.1524.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News