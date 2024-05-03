KEI Industries standalone net profit rises 22.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.76% to Rs 2319.28 crore

Net profit of KEI Industries rose 22.21% to Rs 168.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 138.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.76% to Rs 2319.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1952.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.72% to Rs 581.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 477.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.31% to Rs 8104.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6908.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

