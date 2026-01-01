KSR Footwear Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Incredible Industries Ltd, Filatex Fashions Ltd, Quality Power Electrical Equipments Ltd and Kross Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 January 2026.

KSR Footwear Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 22.1 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68238 shares in the past one month.

Incredible Industries Ltd surged 16.06% to Rs 46.89. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1716 shares in the past one month. Filatex Fashions Ltd spiked 14.81% to Rs 0.31. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 145.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 147.98 lakh shares in the past one month. Quality Power Electrical Equipments Ltd jumped 12.78% to Rs 824.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22370 shares in the past one month.