Mahindra & Mahindra June tractor sales grow 13% to 53,392 units

Mahindra & Mahindra's Farm Equipment Business (FEB), part of the Mahindra Group, today announced its tractor sales numbers for June 2025.

Domestic sales in June 2025 were at 51,769 units, as against 45,888 units in June 2024, reflecting a 13% year-on-year growth.

Total tractor sales (Domestic + Exports) during June 2025 were at 53,392 units, as against 47,319 units for the same period last year. Exports for the month stood at 1,623 units.

Commenting on the performance, Veejay Nakra, President - Farm Equipment Business, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, We have sold 51,769 tractors in the domestic market during June 2025, a growth of 13% over last year. The industry posted growth in June 2025, primarily driven by cash flow from Rabi crop harvesting & widespread arrival of monsoon across most regions. With better long-term rainfall departure this month, land preparation activities are well supported for the upcoming Kharif season. Record foodgrain production especially rice, wheat, pulses coupled with various Government initiatives to improve farmer income are expected to augur well for tractor demand in the coming months. In the exports market, we have sold 1,623 tractors, a growth of 13% over last year.