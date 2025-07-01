IndusInd Bank launches 'INDIE for Business' for empowering MSMEs

IndusInd Bank today announced that it has introduced 'INDIE for Business', a comprehensive digital banking platform designed to transform how the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) manage their finances. Crafted for business owners who seek a seamless and intuitive experience, the platform offers a unified interface that brings together all banking needs - across payments, loans, collections, and account insights - into a single platform. INDIE for Business empowers entrepreneurs with greater control, efficiency, and transparency, helping them focus on growing their enterprise while this digital platform takes care of their financial operations. The platform is accessible via mobile application (android & iOS) and web browser.
Through INDIE for Business, IndusInd Bank aims to reach over 60 million enterprises within India's MSME segment, offering a powerful suite of features tailored to their evolving needs. The platform incorporates several industry-first features, such as a 360 view of all business accounts, real-time tracking of loan balances, EMIs and due dates, digital self-onboarding, along with seamless profile switching for entrepreneurs managing multiple entities. Businesses can also make bulk payments for salaries and vendors, pay GST, income tax, and customs duties directly from the platform, and authorize transactions on-the-go using a digital approval workflow with role-based access for sub-users like accountants or finance staff, providing added operational flexibility while upholding a secure and structured framework.
