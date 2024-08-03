Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Divis Lab Q1 PAT climbs 21% YoY to Rs 430 cr

Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
The pharma major's consolidated net profit jumped 20.79% to Rs 430 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 356 crore recorded in Q1 FY24.

Revenue from operations grew by 19.12% year on year to Rs 2,118 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

Profit before tax for the quarter was at Rs 604 crore, up 22.76% from Rs 492 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

Total expense stood at Rs 1593 crore in Q1 FY25, up 16.53% on YoY basis. Cost of material consumed was at Rs 893 crore (up 7.72% YoY) and employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 292 crore (up 11.03% YoY) during the period under review.

Forex loss for the current quarter amounted to Rs 1 crore as against a gain of Rs 3 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

On standalone basis, the companys net profit surged 24.64% to Rs 430 crore on 19.25% rise in revenue to Rs 2,063 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Divis Laboratories is engaged in the manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredients, intermediates and nutraceutical ingredients.

Shares of Divis Laboratories gained 1.40% to end at Rs 4,990.35 on Friday, 2 August 2024.

First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 3:46 PM IST

